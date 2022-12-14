Some MPs say Namuganza censure is a waste of parliament’s time

According to Chris Obore, the Director of Communication and Public Affairs at parliament, the number of signatures appended by Members of parliament to trigger the censure of, Persis Namuganza, the minister of state for housing has exceeded the required 176. However, some lawmakers who were previously vocal about the censure are unwilling to comment about it, which makes verification of the support for the motion difficult. There have also been mixed reactions about the censure from all sides of the political divide with some MPs contending that it is a petty matter not worth the attention and time it has been given.