SOCCER: Senegal beat Algeria 5-4 on penalties to lift CHAN

Senegal completed a double when they beat hosts Algeria 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw to win the African Nations Championship (CHAN) final on Saturday. Ousmane Diouf calmly converted to edge Senegal ahead amid whistling from many in a sell-out 39,120 crowd at the Stade Nelson Mandela in Algiers. It was a joyous occasion for all of West Africa as teams from the region reached five of the other six Nations Championship finals and lost them all. This was the second final to be decided by a shootout with Libya beating Ghana on penalties after a goalless 2014 title decider in Cape Town. Senegal already holds the Afcon title.