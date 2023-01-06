SKILLING YOUTHS: 200 get vocational skills, urged to abandon rustling

At least 50 former Karimojong Warriors have completed a vocational skills training programme, intended to enable them revert to productive civilian lives. According to the third division commander, Brig Joseph Balikuddembe, some of the youths, had been involved in cattle rustling activities, before they agreed to a presidential call to join a skills hub set up to help them develop the ability to engage in some productive activities like agriculture, welding, bricklaying, construction and woodwork.