SKILLING TEENS: Pallisa district equips 40 teen mothers

Over 40 teenage Mothers in Pallisa district, who were impregnated and gave birth during the covid lockdown, have received training as a way of helping them fend for themselves. The youths were given skills to prepare liquid soap, Jik, Sanitizer and smearing oil in Kabwangasi town council. The youths were also taught hoew to use these skills to develop a business to fend for their babies.