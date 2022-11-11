Six teachers jailed in Kanungu over fraud claims

Six people, facing charges related to forgery have been remanded to prison. The six, all civil servants of Kanungu District Local Government are accused of forging official documents. They are alleged to have been acting as employees of the ministry of education and sports for between ten and twenty years. The government recently discovered that they had submitted false academic documents before their employment. The suspects are also accused of forging appointment letters and writing letters on behalf of the Ministry of Education and Sports to school heads. The six were arrested last Friday and detained at Kanungu police station on orders of the Chief Administrative Officer and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.