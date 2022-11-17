Sisters’ organization aids survivors of human trafficking

Leaders from Holy Cross Sisters in Kabarole district are concerned about the increasing cases of human trafficking in the Rwenzori region and from neighboring countries and are calling for government intervention. According to Sister Semerita Mbabu, the coordinator for justice and peace for the Holy Cross Sisters, their ministry has rescued over 300 people both male and female since 2019. These are being rehabilitated and skilled under their watch.