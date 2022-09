SIR TITO WINYI @50: Alumni come together to revive school

Former students of Sir Tito Winyi SS in Hoima have joined efforts to revamp and rebuild their School. This as the school prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The school was founded by the Anglican Church and they named it after the former Omukama of Bunyoro, Sir Tito Winyi, who was the father of the current office holder Dr. Solomon Gafabusa Iguru the 1s