SIGNS TV UGANDA: Youtube based channel dedicated to the hearing impaired

Ugandans with hearing impairments have very few options available when it comes to audio-visual content that is available for their consumption. Local TV stations and other content creators do not make provisions for sign language and other elements like subtitles. Though the situation is getting better with the legal requirement for TV stations to have sign language interpreters for all prime-time news bulletins, there is still a long way to go. With this in mind, several hearing impaired Ugandans and sign language interpreters have come together to set up an online TV channel that caters for the hearing impaired. Olivia Komugisha spent some time with the founders of Signs TV to find out what they hope to achieve