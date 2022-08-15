SHS40M CASH RETURN: Rules committee summons MP Kagabo, LOP Mpuuga

Parliament's Committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges has summoned Bukoto South MP, Twaha Kagaba to explain the source of the 40 million shillings he returned to parliament last week. The Committee has also summoned the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga in whose office Kagabo intended to return the money. This comes after the speaker dispatched Kagabo to the Rules Committee for among others misconduct after he accused her of giving out 40 million shillings in unclear circumstances.