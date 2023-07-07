Should government regulate DNA testing? | ON THE SPOT

Uganda’s social barriers have been threatened at their seams by the continuous rise in DNA testing. Over the last few weeks, the controversial, yet deeply disturbing debate on paternity tests for children has dominated the national conversation with proponents arguing for a requirement for DNA at birth whilst opponents debating for the protection of family values. But what is government to do for this polarising debate? On The Spot was Minister Betty Amongi and renowned Scientist and DNA expert Dr. Freddie Bwanga who is also a senior lecturer at the Makerere University in the College of Health Sciences.