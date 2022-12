Sheikh Yahaya Mwanje released after a week in detention

Shk Ramathan Yahaya Mwanje, the deputy amir umma of jumuyiat dawat salafiya tabliq Muslim community has been released on bond after almost a week under custody. Shk Mwanje was unanimously taken by unidentified gunmen in a horrendous manner from the premise of Nakasero mosque where he stands as one of the leaders.