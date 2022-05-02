Sheikh Kamoga calls for unity among Muslim factions

The Uganda Muslim Tabliq Community is urging the government to expedite investigations affecting Muslim faithful who are in detention for various charges, including terrorism and treason. They want families of those killed in various operations compensated. The Nakasero mosque based Muslim group today held their prayers at Nakivubo Blue primary school playgrounds and the Amir Umar Sheikh Yunus Kamoga led the prayers where he called for Unity among all Muslim factions.