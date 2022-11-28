SEXUAL AND REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH :Progress in attaining reproductive health rights

Sexual and reproductive health rights are critical entitlements best supported through human rights-based approaches empowering rights-holders to claim their rights and duty bearers to fulfil their obligations. Implementing these requires information on the current needs and challenges faced by those seeking to claim their sexual and reproductive health and rights. In Uganda, there is still a struggle to access the sexual and reproductive health and rights,however, as Walter Mwesigye reports, not all is lost since policies have been formulated and await committed enforcement. Here is more in health focus