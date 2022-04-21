Several Teso leaders express dissatisfactions about Parish Development Model

A section of Teso political leaders have expressed concern about the recently launched Parish Development model. These say that some of their people might not benefit from the development model aimed at alleviating poverty and increasing house hold income to propel Uganda into middle income status. In a three day training organized by the vice president and ministry of local government for all local leaders to acquaint them on the modalities of parish development Model, leaders indicated that the newly created local government units are none functional which they say will affect the proper implementation of the parish model.