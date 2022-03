Several people left homeless after downpour hits Kabale

Kabale district residents have urged the government to come to their rescue following Wednesday's heavy downpour that destroyed their houses. The affected sub-counties include Butanda, Kahungye in Ndorwa West county. The State Minister of Trade and Industry, who doubles as the Ndorwa West Member of Parliament, David Bahati earlier visited the district and donated about 650 iron sheets to the victims.