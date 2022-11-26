Seventh Day Adventist church welcomes a new Archbishop

The newly installed Archbishop of the Seventh Day Adventist church in Uganda Dr. Moses Maka Ndimukika has pledged to continue working with the government to foster the country’s development. According to Dr. Maka, vices like rampant corruption, laziness among the youth and violence need to be urgently addressed lest they derail the country’s development trajectory. Today, Dr. Maka has been installed as the seventh Archbishop of the Seventh-day Adventist church at the Seventh-day Adventist church in Najjanankumbi.