Seven nabbed over vandalizing electricity operation

Uganda Electricity Generation Company limited has intensified its operation to catch thugs vandalising energy infrastructure across the country. In their latest operation, one person was arrested with assorted items in Iganga. This comes on the back of reports that about 260 billion shillings was lost in vandalism over the last 15 months. Security also impounded a lorry which was carrying Electric Equipment suspected to have been vandalized in the district.