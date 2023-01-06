SERERE COUNTY BY-ELECTION: Aspirants call on EC to ensure fair elections

A cross-section of politicians interested in replacing the fallen Serere County MP Patrick Okabe have urged the electoral commission to ensure a safe and peaceful by-election, now set for February 23, 2023. They want the EC to ensure security does not unleash violence in the campaigns and the polls. Ten aspirants have expressed interest, with 8 of these being NRM leaning, including the Okabe son, Emmanuel Omoding Okabe as well as the NRM flag bearer Phillip Oucur. Others include former Alice Alaso, of the Alliance for National Transformation. In a briefing today, the aspirants asked the EC to ensure a free and fair poll. The EC is yet to respond.