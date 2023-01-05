SERERE BY-ELECTION : Sseninde: NRM candidate has not been decided yet

The Director for Mobilization at the National Resistance Movement Party Secretariat, Rosemary Sseninde, has ruled against outright support for Emmanuel Omoding, the son of the recently deceased Serere County Member of Parliament Patrick Okabe. Sseninde highlighted the existence of Philip Oucur, the NRM flag-bearer in the constituency, who defeated Okabe in the primaries but lost in the 2021 parliamentary election. Sseninde was responding to a section of NRM party leaders from Serere district who petitioned the secretariat on grounds that 250 local party leaders had seconded the proposal to support Omoding as the NRM flag-bearer in the forthcoming by-election. That proposal was made by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa during Okabe's burial. The by-election will be held on the 23rd of February.