  • 1 News South Africa arrests 13 police officers over lockdown violence
  • 2 News Felix Tshisekedi's brother-in-law accused of stealing church land in DRC
  • 3 National Find lasting solutions to Karamoja hunger plight, Speaker Among tells govt
  • 4 National S4, S6 students sent home after poll strike at Muntuyera High
  • 5 National Man who killed wife at Kapchorwa CPS was UPDF deserter, police say