SEGIRINYA-SEWANYANA TRIAL: Court sets 28th July as date for start of the trial

The International Crimes Division of the High Court is set to start hearing the case in which National Unity Platform MPs Allan Ssewanyana, Muhammad Ssegirinya and 4 others face terrorism and murder charges on 28th July, who have been in prison for 9 months. In a pre-trial session today, the prosecution cited budgetary constraints to visiting witnesses, in explaining why it did not document physical evidence against suspects today.