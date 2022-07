SEEDS OF GOLD: Kabale farmers advised on modern farming

Farmers in Kigezi sub region have been encouraged to form associations through which financial institutions can support them in order to boost their agricultural output. The land tenure system in Kigezi is majorly a freehold and this makes it difficult for them to get loans due to a lack of security to support them. This is after the farmers concluded a training by seeds of gold, a farm clinic by the Nation Media Group in Kabale.