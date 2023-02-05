Security tightens noose around Masaka Hospital to curb drug theft, extortion

The Masaka referral hospital administration has joined police in intensifying its vigilance in monitoring alleged intruders who are suspected to be behind an extortion ring targeting patients as well as the theft of drugs. Security has been tightened at the hospital's main gate and the wards have levels showing free treatment services together with telephone numbers to curb extortion and theft of drugs. The hospital administrator Charles Tumushiime says this will help them to curb such cases of theft and extortion of money from patients.