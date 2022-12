Security operatives seize gun at Nkondo landing site

Security operatives in the Albertine region have arrested four people in connection with the illegal possession of a firearm, an AK 47 rifle, at Nkondo landing site on Lake Albert, Kikuube district. Albertine Region police spokesperson Julius Hakiza Allan told NTV that they had received a tip that the suspects who have been based at Nkondo landing site for some time had a gun that they were using to steal from the residents.