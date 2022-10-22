Security officials must respect Ebola directives on movement of cargo - Mubende RDC

Mubende Resident District Commissioner Rosemary Byabashaijja has ordered security personnel to stop arresting boda-boda riders carrying cargo. Byabashaijja points out that a directive allowing these motorists to carry cargo in the districts of Mubende and Kassanda which are currently under lock down was issued by the government and should be respected. The RDC has revealed that the Office of the Prime Minister has given a go-ahead for the distribution of food relief in these two districts.