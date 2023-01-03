Security net Iganga bomb suspect, and five in Moyo

Police working with the UPDF in Iganga district have arrested a 19 year old suspected ADF soldier at Buseyi village in Nakalama sub county, on suspicion of hiding dangerous material, which are the preserve of the army. The still unidentified suspect is reported to have been found with bomb making gadgets, radio call installations and other ammunition, hidden in a pit latrine. They also reportedly recovered a motorcycle number plate hidden in a pit latrine. However, security would not be pushed into commenting on the matter. It is unclear if this arrest is related to another involving former Ubongi County MP, Hassan Kaps Fungaroo and four other journalists in Moyo, last night. Fungaroo was picked from the home of the area LCI Chairperson, Yassin Amen, who had lost a father, several weeks earlier. Later, when news of Fungaroo's arrest took the rounds, four of the journalists chasing the story, including Scovin Iceta of NTV, Ronald Debo of TBS FM, Stephen Unzima of Radio Pacis and Mustafa Safi of Voice of Moyo, were picked up, and now remain in detention. It is not clear why all these people are in detention