SECURITY IN KARAMOJA: UPDF to deploy more troops in Karamoja

The minister for Karamoja affairs and security officials from different agencies including UPDF, Police and ISO have pitched camp in Karamoja sub-region where they are engaging with different communities to urge them to hand over their guns. The meetings started in Kotido district. The warriors who confessed to having the guns want government to pay them in money or cows before they hand them over because they use the weapons for business. The UPDF's 3rd division deputy commander Brigadier Erisa Oko-long said they will deploy additional manpower in areas of Karamoja.