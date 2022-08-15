Security deployment beefed up along Kenya border

Security has been beefed up both on the Uganda and Kenya side of the border due to the uncertainty over how the Kenya presidential election result will be received. Businesses on the Kenya side of the border were mostly closed in anticipation of chaos, following the declaration of William Ruto as president. Along the border, Uganda security has kept a presence along the porous routes, with all businesses on the Kenya side. Soon after this, there were reports of chaos on the Kenya side, as some unhappy with the result protested the outcome.