SECURITY AND GOVERNANCE: Gov’t unaware of opposition supporters’ abductions

The Minister for Security, RTD Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi has quashed as untrue the allegations of mass abductions of supporters allied to the National Unity Platform Party. Muhwezi asserts that security agencies cannot engage in the search of persons whose details they know little about. This was on grounds that the security agencies have never been furnished with the requisite full information about the alleged missing persons.