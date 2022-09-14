Security agents cautioned against human rights violations

The Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Hon. Mariam Wangadya, wants security agencies, especially the military, to stop violating human rights by torturing, arresting and illegally detaining citizens. Wangadya maintains that the committee has repeatedly issued release orders for people whose rights have been violated but the security agencies have ignored them. She made the comments at the opening of a workshop on Human Rights for Intelligence officers at the School of Military Intelligence and Security at Migyera in the Nakasongola district.