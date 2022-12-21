Security agencies say 99% of firearms are now fingerprinted

Security agencies say they can now certainly identify a firearm used to commit a crime provided it is owned by the government, a person licensed to hold the gun and private security firms. The Deputy Senior Technical Adviser for the Governance and Security program, Canon Sam Wairagala, says that 99% of the firearms in the country have been registered. However, the Deputy Chief of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Peter Elwelu, says it is still a major problem to get ahold of the remaining one per cent of the guns sneaked into the country illegally.