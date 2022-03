Security agencies recover 17 guns, arrest 28 warriors in Karamoja

The security forces in the Karamoja sub-region have recovered 17 guns and arrested 28 Karamoja warriors that have been raiding neighbours for animals and killing civilians in the Karamoja region. They have also been raiding and killing people in the neighbouring regions of Teso, Acholi, Lango, Bugisu and Sebei.