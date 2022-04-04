Sebei leaders accuse courts of aiding FGM

Leaders in Sebei sub-region are accusing the courts of law of frustrating their efforts in the fight against female genital mutilation ( FGM ) and have the said culprits punished. In a community engagement organized by Action Aid, the LCV chairperson kapchorwa, Evelyn Kubarika expressed how the courts of judicature requirement to have the cut external genitalia produced before them, frustrates their efforts as Government, giving the suspects room to go unpunished. She adds how these cases increased during the previous lock-downs aimed at combating the spread of COVID19.