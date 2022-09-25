SDA Church to establish rehabilitation, skilling center

The SDA Church will establish a rehabilitation centre to offer social and counselling services to sex workers and oppressed young women and men, as well as equip them with skills to enable them to earn a living. The Women's Centre of Influence is going to be established at Migyera in Nakasongola District. According to Pr. Moses Maka, the Archbishop of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Uganda, Migyera is situated on the highway and is known for sex work and drug abuse. They held a fundraising ceremony for the centre where they collected over 200 million shillings. The Minister for Justice and Constitution Affairs, Norbert Mao, represented the Speaker of Parliament.