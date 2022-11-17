Scores stranded as river Tangi floods Pakwachi bridge

Heavy flooding along the Olwiyo—Pakwach road, adjacent to Pakwach bridge has disrupted travel to Pakwach, Arua, and other parts of the West Nile sub-region leaving several travelers stranded after River Tangi flooded. Uganda National Roads Authority has advised travelers who want to connect to the West Nile area from Kampala and Lira to use Gulu- Adjumani road and connect with the Laropi ferry to Moyo. Meanwhile, travelers from Arua and Pakwach have been asked to use the Paraa - Masindi Road.