Scientists reveal unseen benefits of apiculture

Entomologists at the National Livestock Research Institute Nakyesesa in Wakiso district have started rearing stingless bees in order to take advantage of the nutritional value and health values in treating fungal diseases, skin and viral diseases and cancer. They now want the wild insects to be domesticated like honey bees so that the farmers can harvest honey and propolis from them for treatment of fungal, skin and viral diseases and gastric cancer.