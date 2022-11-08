Schools to close early to curb the spread of Ebola

The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, has directed all pre-primary, primary and secondary schools countrywide to close the third term two weeks early on the 25th of November instead of the earlier planned date of December 9th. According to a statement issued by the Education Minister on the 8th of November, the premature closure is to stop the spread of Ebola in schools where eight learners have already died whereas 23 students have been diagnosed with the deadly disease in five schools in Kampala, Wakiso and Mubende districts.