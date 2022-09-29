Schools report rise in mental health cases

The Ministry of Health has revealed an increase in mental health cases in communities and private schools in the country. According to the ministry, although government referral centres have mental health services, most people have failed to seek them due to stigma. The ASS Commissioner in charge of inspection and compliance, Ministry of Health Dr Aggrey Batesaki, says the government is now considering working with private rehabilitation centres to support the cause, as they commissioned a new rehabilitation centre in Bwebajja, Kajjansi town council.