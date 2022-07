Schools consider closing early over rising cost of living

Rising local property prices would push some schools to close the term before the official date. Currently a kilogram of maize flour is priced at above 4,200 Uganda shillings and that of beans above 3,800 shillings. Now school administrators say they are in debt because the estimated cost of feeding the learners has almost tripled. Herbert Kamoga has spoken to some school administrators in Luwero district and now reports.