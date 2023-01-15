SCHOOL TUITION FEES: Why schools are opposed to Education Ministry’s guidance

Late last year, the Ministry of Education implored school operators not to raise tuition fees ahead of the start of the first term, this year. However, the move has been met with indignation, especially by private school owners, who are now saying that the cost of living has gone up some many times, over the last six months, without a corresponding raise in tuition, making it difficult to run schools. To help us appreciate this situation, we have Robert Ssemakula - a director at St Marcelino Academy in Matugga on this matter.