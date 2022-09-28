School owners demand fair taxes

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has advised the proprietors of private schools to only buy items such as firewood, beans and other goods from registered suppliers with Tax Identification Numbers (TIN). The move is in a bid to have URA collect taxes from the businesses which were not formally registered with URA. However, some school owners say it may not be practical. URA officials gave the counsel as the proprietors of private schools cried out over taxes and the tough working environment in light of the current economic challenges.