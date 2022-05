School on the spot over missing student

Vincent Kakeeto and his wife Sarah Namudu, both residents of Kiwumu village-Buloba in Wakiso district, are stranded after their 14 year old son Samuel Tendo Bwanika got lost from school on May 14 2022. According to the father of the boy, he received a phone call from one of the teachers at Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya in Masaka where his boy goes that his son has been missing since 14th May.