SCHOOL FIRES: Officials promote school safety campaigns

Prior to the fire outbreak at the Salaama School for the blind that claimed the lives of 11 learners, the Education Ministry together with the police fire brigade had partnered with private sector players like VIVO Energy to promote the safety of learners in schools. While launching a school safety campaign at Green Hill Academy in March this year, George Mutekanga, the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Private Schools and Institutions of Higher Learning noted that a report into school fires had shown that the majority of these incidences occur in private schools. The fires were also mostly attributed to the internal intrigue within the school administrations followed by electrical issues. Joseph Mugisa, the Director of Police Fire and Rescue Services, noted that it was of critical importance to inculcate a culture of safety among learners in order to ensure that they can ably respond to any fire outbreak.