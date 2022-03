SCHOOL CONGESTION: A case of Nkondo Primary School

The BUYENDE district education officer says government primary schools across the district are facing an acute shortage of sanitary facilities and furniture for their classrooms. Dison Bwire says the situation has reached alarming levels and that with the next financial year, the priority will be on construction of pit latrines and the procuring of desks. At Nkondo primary school, 1500 pupils share four latrines.