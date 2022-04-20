School administrators trained in fire safety

Private school owners around Kampala are being sensitised on how best to maximise security while minimising the risk of fires at their educational institutions. This follows a spate of fires that gutted several schools around the country, especially in Kampala, over the course of the just-concluded school term. The sensitisation exercises will spread to other parts of the country as different stakeholders in the education sector seek to curb school fires, many of which are a result of arson.