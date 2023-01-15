SAVING CULTURE : Why more are embracing SACCO's instead of banks

A report on Financial Capability by the Financial Intelligence Authority shows that more than 46% of all savers in Uganda save their monies in microfinance institutions. By comparison, less than 11% use commercial banks. So we sought to find out why microfinance institutions, including SACCOs, are becoming a more influential investment and savings vehicle in the country. So we asked Enoch Mubiike - Financial and Tax Consultant to shed some light on this matter.