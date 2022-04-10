SANGO BAY LAND: Jitters over proposed oil palm project in Kyotera

Oil palm oil is one of the most sought after crop in the world today. It produces about 40 per cent of all traded vegetable oils as well as raw material for household essential items like cooking oil and soap. it is a perennial crop that thrives in rainfall/warm temperatures laden areas over a 25-year life cycle. After piloting the crop farming in Kalangala and Buvuma islands, the government is now extending it to other parts of the country, including the Sango Bay area in Kyotera district where anxiety and trepidation have engulfed communities.