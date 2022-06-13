Samweri Egesa Bogere, bishop of Bukedi ordains 35 new deacons

Samweri Egesa Bogere, Bishop of Bukedi diocese has warned the ordained 35 deacons in Bukedi diocese to be faithful to church resources, money, and land warning that are coming in when some people have specialized and become experts in grabbing church land today which they should guard against. He also revealed that they are going to sub-divide Bukedi diocese into two, North and South Bukedi to create growth. He revealed this at the ordination of 35 deacons at St. Stephens church Kachonga in Butaleja district.