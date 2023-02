Salaama school reconstruction incomplete as new term draws near

The administration of Salaama school for the blind in Mukono district is concerned about the delay to construct a girls’ dormitory even as schools prepare to reopen next week. Fire gutted the initial dormitory in October last year killing twelve learners. School authorities are yet to demolish and replace it because the burnt building is currently still a crime scene. Police on Monday linked the fire to an arson attack.