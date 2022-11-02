SALAAMA SCHOOL FIRE: Bodies of Mukono school fire victims handed over to relatives

The relatives of the 11 youngsters who perished in a fire incident at Salama school for the blind in Mukono last week have received the bodies of their children. The handover of the bodies was held at the school premises. The parents have been joined by mourners including the state minister for education Moriku Kaducu and Mukono district local leaders. The bodies were identified when the police forensic unit conducted DNA tests.