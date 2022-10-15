Rwenzori region leaders concerned about rise in mental illness

Leaders and health workers have expressed worry over the rising cases of mental health illness in the Rwenzori region. According to Dr. Charles Tusiime, the Kyenjojo District health office, the district records 8000 cases every year and these have mostly been attributed to poverty, domestic violence and insurgencies like ADF. Due to the high cases, Tumusiime notes that there’s a need to decentralize mental units to district hospitals and health centre IVs for increased access to mental health services by the public. This was during celebrations to commemorate the International Mental Health day that was held at Kyenjojo Secondary school in Kyenjojo district.