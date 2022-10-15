Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Police crackdown rattles Uganda opposition bases
  • 2 National How Uganda’s museums are punching above their weight
  • 3 National Sacred trees damned to an uncertain future
  • 4 National Ugandans lose Shs60b in football Ponzi scheme
  • 5 National Businesses paralyzed after five-day power outage in Bundibugyo, Ntoroko